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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Thursday

FINANCE
13 mins ago
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Hong Kong stocks rose by noon on Wednesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 90 points or 0.3 percent, to 26,478 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$181 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 0.3 percent to 5,109 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 1 percent to 4,199 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 1.6 percent to 15,831 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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