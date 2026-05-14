Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Thursday

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Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Wednesday
13-05-2026 12:24 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Wednesday
13-05-2026 10:09 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rose by noon on Wednesday.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 90 points or 0.3 percent, to 26,478 points at noon.
The half-day market turnover was HK$181 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 0.3 percent to 5,109 points at noon.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 1 percent to 4,199 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 1.6 percent to 15,831 points at the midday close.