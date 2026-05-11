logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HKECIC launches "SME Protect Plus" pilot scheme to offer comprehensive risk protection for exporters

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
A drone view shows cargo ships sailing in Hong Kong, China, October 17, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A drone view shows cargo ships sailing in Hong Kong, China, October 17, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation said on Monday that it will launch the "SME Protect Plus" pilot scheme in July to provide more comprehensive risk protection for small and medium-sized enterprises exporting to higher-risk buyers, which will run for one year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The scheme offers holders of "Small Business Policy" coverage for a maximum liability of HK$600,000, specifically for buyers who normally would not be approved for credit limits due to risk-related reasons, including those with shorter establishment periods, smaller-scale operations, weaker financial conditions, or insufficient buyer information, the HKECIC said.

HKECIC added that the scheme will provide an indemnity of 70 percent, covering risks such as post-shipment buyer insolvency, payment defaults, failure or refusal to take delivery of goods, or inability to recover payments due to political and social factors in the buyer's region.

Terence Chiu Man-chung, Commissioner of HKECIC, said, "This pilot scheme adopts more flexible and lenient underwriting criteria to provide additional risk protection, helping SMEs expand steadily and access high-potential overseas markets.” 

Besides, amid uncertainties in the Middle East and rising oil prices, the government extended the "Special Enhanced Measures" and the 15 percent premium discount for the "Online MicroBusiness Policy" until June 30, 2027.

The "Special Enhanced Measures", which were introduced against the backdrop of the escalation of the Sino-US trade conflict last year, have provided coverage for total shipments valued at approximately HK$4.1 billion as of March 31, Chiu noted.

HKECICSMEexportHong Kong

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
From left: Angus Chan, Eric Lin, John Lam
UBS keeps Hang Seng Index at 30,000 points, hopes for trade collaboration in US-China meeting
FINANCE
1 hour ago
LDROBOT
Robot visual perception solutions provider LDRobot more than doubles in HK IPO debut
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Hang Seng Index inches down by noon on Monday
FINANCE
6 hours ago
China's car sales drop for seventh month in April; exports roar
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Hang Seng Index inches down in early trading on Monday
FINANCE
9 hours ago
A drone's view of the port in Kwai Chung. REUTERS
Hong Kong manufacturers frontloading exports to hedge against US tariff hikes
FINANCE
10 hours ago
Chinese ambassador urges UK to stop anti-China political manipulation and emboldening anti-China elements
CHINA
22 hours ago
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong government issues $27.6b green and infrastructure bonds, oversubscribed by 7.6 times
FINANCE
08-05-2026 22:46 HKT
The logo of FWD group is seen on a building in Hong Kong, China March 20, 2023. REUTERS
FWD Hong Kong's new business first-year premiums rose 59 percent year on year last year
FINANCE
08-05-2026 15:27 HKT
A logo of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is displayed at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) conference, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 4, 2026. REUTERS
Middle Eastern banks tap China growth by beefing up presence in Hong Kong
FINANCE
08-05-2026 11:10 HKT
logo
(Video) Two heavy vehicle drivers arrested after engaging in dangerous tunnel chase
NEWS
16 hours ago
Cathay Pacific to hire 3,000 employees this year amid $100 billion expansion and 80th anniversary
NEWS
09-05-2026 18:02 HKT
Woman shoves and kicks young passenger over MTR priority seat
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.