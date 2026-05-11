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FINANCE

Robot visual perception solutions provider LDRobot more than doubles in HK IPO debut

FINANCE
52 mins ago
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LDROBOT
LDROBOT

Robot visual perception technology solutions provider Shenzhen LDRobot (1236) more than doubled in its Hong Kong debut on Monday. 

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The Shenzhen-based company’s shares jumped 127.6 percent to HK$60 at the close, compared to its offer price of HK$26.36 per share, which was slightly above the middle of its indicative price range. That indicated a paper gain of more than HK$6,700 per board lot of 200 shares for investors.

It raised HK$878.7 million from the offering of 33.33 million shares. 

The firm’s retail tranche was 6,706 times oversubscribed, making it the second-hottest initial public offering on the mainboard in Hong Kong this year, after Star Sports Medicine (1609), which recorded an oversubscription of 7,822 times.


 

LDRobotHong KongIPOdebutRobot

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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