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CHINA

Chinese ambassador urges UK to stop anti-China political manipulation and emboldening anti-China elements

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Chinese ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang has strongly condemned a recent UK court ruling convicting two Chinese citizens, including an employee of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London.

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During a meeting with an official from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) on Friday (May 8), Zheng denounced what he called unfounded accusations and demanded the UK government halt what he described as anti-China political manipulation.

He called on the UK to stop arresting and convicting Chinese citizens and to cease supporting anti-China elements.

Zheng said the UK authorities used fabricated charges in order to arrest and prosecute Chinese citizens. He described the convictions as resulting from an abuse of the legal system and a manipulation of judicial processes. He also labeled the case a "political farce" designed to support anti-China factions in the UK, destabilize Hong Kong, and discredit both the Chinese central government and the HKSAR government.

Zheng concluded by urging the UK to reverse what he called a political manipulation against China, halt the arrests and convictions of Chinese citizens, and stop supporting anti-China groups.

He warned that any actions threatening China's interests would be met with firm countermeasures from Beijing.

Zheng ZeguangUKHong Kong

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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