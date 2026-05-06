Shenzhen LDROBOT's retail tranche oversubscribed 5,216.3 times, followed by two medical companies

Three Chinese companies saw their retail tranche for the Hong Kong initial public offering oversubscribed, led by Shenzhen LDROBOT, oversubscribing 5,216.3 times.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Chinese leading robotic mobile perception technology company has drawn HK$512.7 billion in margin loans.

It plans to offer 33.33 million H shares, raising at most HK$1 billion. The offer price is between HK$24 and HK$30 per share. Each board lot of 200 shares has an entry fee of HK$6,060.5.

Metis TechBio, one of the Three Little Dragons of AI Drug Discovery, was oversubscribed by 333.6 times, garnering HK$61.7 billion in margin loans.

The company intends to offer 200 million H shares at an offer price of HK$10.5 per share, raising HK$2.11 billion. The entry fee for each board lot of 500 shares is HK$5,303.

China's Impact Theraputics was oversubscribed 59.3 times, drawing HK$5.51 billion in margin loans.

The commercial-stage biotechnology company, focusing on cancer treatment, plans to offer 41.98 million H shares, aiming to raise up to HK$910 million. The offer price ranges from HK$19.75 to HK$21.75 per share. The entry fee for a board lot of 200 shares is HK$4,393.9.

LDROBOT is scheduled to debut on May 11, whereas Impact Theraputics and Metis TechBio are scheduled to debut on May 13.

