HKEX appoints Zijin Mining's former Singapore head as commodities chief

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) has appointed Zijin Mining’s former Singapore head, Frank Zhang, as head of commodities, as it builds a team to capture growth in the market.

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Zhang, also a new managing director of HKEX, will lead the strategic development of the bourse’s commodities franchise in the region, with responsibility for driving product development, broadening participation, and strengthening HKEX's leadership in the mainland and Asia Pacific commodities markets, according to a statement on Wednesday.

In addition, he will oversee the strategic direction of Qianhai Mercantile Exchange (QME), a subsidiary of HKEX.

He will report to Gregory Yu, HKEX head of markets, and work closely with teams at HKEX’s London Metal Exchange.

Zhang was most recently general manager at Zijin (Singapore) International Mining, the Singapore unit of the world's third-largest mining group. He helped establish the Singapore operation in 2022 and has taken part in transactions in ferrous and non-ferrous metals and energy markets, the HKEX said.

Previously, he was chief operating officer at Maritime e-commerce platform Marine Online, and Director at Hemera International, where he oversaw investment banking and consulting projects in agriculture, metals, and energy.

Zhang, who is relocating to Hong Kong from Singapore, holds a master's degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University (SMU) Cox School of Business in Texas, USA, and a bachelor's degree in science (marketing and international studies), also from SMU.