Metis TechBio’s retail tranche oversubscribed 5 times

Metis TechBio, one of the Three Little Dragons of AI Drug Discovery, oversubscribed its retail tranche by 5 times in its Hong Kong initial public offering on Tuesday.

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The company has drawn HK$640 million in margin loans. It plans to offer 200 million H shares at an offer price of HK$10.5 per share, raising HK$2.11 billion. Each board lot of 500 shares has an entry fee of HK$5,303.

Its scheduled debut date is on May 13.

