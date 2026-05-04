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FINANCE

Shenzhen LDROBOT’s retail tranche 485 times oversubscribed

FINANCE
36 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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LDROBOT
LDROBOT

Shenzhen LDROBOT’s retail tranche for its Hong Kong initial public offering was oversubscribed by 485 times on Monday.

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The company has drawn 48.6 billion in margin loans. 

It plans to offer 3,333.3 million H shares, raising at most HK$1 million. The offer price is between HK$24 and HK$30. Each board lot of 200 shares has an entry fee of HK$6,060.5.

LDROBOT is scheduled to debut on May 11.

LDROBOT is a high-tech Chinese company specializing in robotic mobile perception technology, indoor navigation, and AI-driven robot solutions. Services include lawn mowing and vacuum cleaning.

Shenzhen LDROBOT

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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