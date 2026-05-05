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FINANCE

Syngenta considers Hong Kong IPO in second half of 2026, Handelsblatt reports

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A logo is seen at the headquarters of agricultural chemical maker Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS
A logo is seen at the headquarters of agricultural chemical maker Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS

Swiss-based seeds and agrochemicals company Syngenta is aiming to float on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September or October, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

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Syngenta, which is owned by Chinese state-owned group Sinochem, could be valued at US$50 billion (HK$390), the report said.

Reuters

SyngentaHong Kong IPOSinochem

 

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