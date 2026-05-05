Syngenta considers Hong Kong IPO in second half of 2026, Handelsblatt reports

Read More
Hong Kong's IPO sees strong demand
03-03-2026 15:41 HKT
Sinochem to move headquarters to China's Xiongan this month, sources say
18-09-2025 17:08 HKT
Swiss-based seeds and agrochemicals company Syngenta is aiming to float on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September or October, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.
Syngenta, which is owned by Chinese state-owned group Sinochem, could be valued at US$50 billion (HK$390), the report said.
Reuters