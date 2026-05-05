Shenzhen LDROBOT’s retail tranche oversubscribed 1,935 times in its Hong Kong initial public offering on Tuesday.

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The company has drawn HK$193.6 billion in margin loans. It plans to offer 33.33 million H shares, raising at most HK$1 billion. Its offer price is between HK$24 and HK$30 per share. Each board lot of 200 shares has an entry fee of HK$6,060.5.

The Chinese leading robotic mobile perception technology company is scheduled to debut on May 11.

