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FINANCE

Shenzhen LDROBOT’s retail tranche oversubscribed 1,935 times

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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LDROBOT
LDROBOT

Shenzhen LDROBOT’s retail tranche oversubscribed 1,935 times in its Hong Kong initial public offering on Tuesday.

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The company has drawn HK$193.6 billion in margin loans. It plans to offer 33.33 million H shares, raising at most HK$1 billion. Its offer price is between HK$24 and HK$30 per share. Each board lot of 200 shares has an entry fee of HK$6,060.5.

The Chinese leading robotic mobile perception technology company is scheduled to debut on May 11.
 

Shenzhen LDROBOT

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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