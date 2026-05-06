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FINANCE

Sany Heavy Industry's electric company plans to raise US$500 million for HK IPO, Bloomberg reported

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Heavy machinery is seen at Sany Heavy Industry assembly plant in Lingang Industrial Park, near Shanghai June 28, 2012. REUTERS
Heavy machinery is seen at Sany Heavy Industry assembly plant in Lingang Industrial Park, near Shanghai June 28, 2012. REUTERS

Sany Heavy Industry (6031) was reportedly considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong for one of its units, Hunan Xingbida Network Technology, raising around US$500 million (HK$3.9 billion), Bloomberg reported.

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Sany Heavy Industry is a Chinese multinational heavy equipment manufacturer. Its shares once rose by 6 percent to HK$22.84 on Wednesday following the report.

The discussion is still ongoing, the report said.

Its competitor, Xuzhou XCMG Automobile Manufacturing, was also reportedly planning a listing in Hong Kong, raising at most US$500 million.

Sany Heavy Industry was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2025.
 

Sany Heavy IndustryHunan Xingbida Network TechnologyXuzhou XCMG Automobile ManufacturingHong Kong IPO

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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