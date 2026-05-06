Sany Heavy Industry's electric company plans to raise US$500 million for HK IPO, Bloomberg reported

Read More
Hong Kong's IPO sees strong demand
03-03-2026 15:41 HKT
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
by
Gloria Leung
Sany Heavy Industry (6031) was reportedly considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong for one of its units, Hunan Xingbida Network Technology, raising around US$500 million (HK$3.9 billion), Bloomberg reported.
Sany Heavy Industry is a Chinese multinational heavy equipment manufacturer. Its shares once rose by 6 percent to HK$22.84 on Wednesday following the report.
The discussion is still ongoing, the report said.
Its competitor, Xuzhou XCMG Automobile Manufacturing, was also reportedly planning a listing in Hong Kong, raising at most US$500 million.
Sany Heavy Industry was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2025.