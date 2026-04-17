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FINANCE

Envision AESC reportedly considering HK IPO as early as this year, raising at most US$2b

FINANCE
46 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a visit to the Envision AESC battery production plant in Douai, France, June 3, 2025. REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a visit to the Envision AESC battery production plant in Douai, France, June 3, 2025. REUTERS

Envision AESC is reportedly considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as this year, raising between US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion) and US$2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The company is an electric vehicle lithium battery and energy storage systems manufacturer with over 14 production bases planned or operating across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, and Japan. Its customers include several of the world's largest automakers.

The sources said discussions are still ongoing, and details such as the specific timing and scale may change.

Envision AESCHong Kong IPOEV lithium batteryenergy storage system

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