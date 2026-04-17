Envision AESC reportedly considering HK IPO as early as this year, raising at most US$2b

Envision AESC is reportedly considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as this year, raising between US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion) and US$2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The company is an electric vehicle lithium battery and energy storage systems manufacturer with over 14 production bases planned or operating across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, and Japan. Its customers include several of the world's largest automakers.

The sources said discussions are still ongoing, and details such as the specific timing and scale may change.