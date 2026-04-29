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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index closes above 26,000 points, Ping An jumps 6pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Wednesday, primarily lifted by tech heavyweights and insurers.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 432 points, or 1.68 percent, to 26,111. The full-day turnover reached HK$258.2 billion.

The tech gauge grew by 1.72 percent to 4,910.

AIA (1299) closed 2.16 percent higher, while its peer Ping An Insurance (2318) jumped 6.08 percent after posting a robust growth in first-quarter net profit.

Major tech names, including Alibaba (9988), Meituan (3690), and Tencent (0700), rose 3.24 percent, 3.55 percent, and 1.14 percent, respectively.

However, Baidu's (9888) shares slipped 2.76 percent after China reportedly suspended issuing new licenses for autonomous vehicles following its robotaxis accidents.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) advanced 2.99 percent after it unveiled record-high profit and revenue for the first three months.

China Overseas Land & Investment (0688) surged the most at 8.89 percent among blue chips before it released its first-quarter results.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index advanced 0.71 percent to 4,107 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index increased by 1.96 percent to 15,120 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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