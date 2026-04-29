Hong Kong shares extend gains by noon

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Hong Kong stocks extended gains by midday break on Wednesday.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 315 points, or 1.23 percent, to 25,995.
The Hang Seng Index advanced 1.07 percent to 4,879.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went up 0.4 percent to 4,094 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index increased by 1.58 percent to 15,064 points.