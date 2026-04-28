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FINANCE

Nasdaq opens lower as fresh concerns around AI pressure tech stocks

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Nasdaq Composite opened lower on Tuesday, underperforming the benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow, as investors questioned whether the artificial intelligence boom can deliver meaningful growth for technology stocks.

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The Wall Street Journal reported that AI heavyweight OpenAI had missed internal targets for weekly users and revenue, raising concerns over the ChatGPT parent’s ability to support its massive spending on data centers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.0 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 49,276.8. The S&P 500 fell 40.2 points, or 0.56 percent, at the open to 7,133.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 277.5 points, or 1.12 percent, to 24,609.574.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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