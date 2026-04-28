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FINANCE

Airport Authority Hong Kong launches $19 billion bond sale

FINANCE
9 mins ago
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Airport Authority Hong Kong launched a HK$19 billion three-tranche note sale to refinance debt, fund capital spending, including the three-runway system project, and cover general corporate purposes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

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The statutory body, which runs Hong Kong's airport and is wholly owned by the Hong Kong government, launched HK$10 billion of three-year notes, HK$6.5 billion of five-year notes and HK$2.5 billion of 10-year notes, the term sheet showed.

Launch yields were set at 2.90 percent for the three-year tranche, 2.97 percent for the five-year and 3.38 percent for the 10-year tranche.

Airport Authority Hong Kong did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment on Tuesday.

Reuters

AirportHong Kongbondsale

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

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