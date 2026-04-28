Airport Authority Hong Kong launches $19 billion bond sale

Read More
Hong Kong stocks fall by midday break
6 hours ago
HSI closes shy of 26,000 points, SMIC surges 6pc
27-04-2026 16:37 HKT
AAHK plans Hong Kong dollar bond issuance for $15 bln: Bloomberg
27-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Airport Authority Hong Kong launched a HK$19 billion three-tranche note sale to refinance debt, fund capital spending, including the three-runway system project, and cover general corporate purposes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The statutory body, which runs Hong Kong's airport and is wholly owned by the Hong Kong government, launched HK$10 billion of three-year notes, HK$6.5 billion of five-year notes and HK$2.5 billion of 10-year notes, the term sheet showed.
Launch yields were set at 2.90 percent for the three-year tranche, 2.97 percent for the five-year and 3.38 percent for the 10-year tranche.
Airport Authority Hong Kong did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment on Tuesday.
Reuters