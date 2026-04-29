SFC launches official Rednote account, with top-liked comment "Save Hang Seng Tech Index."

The Securities and Futures Commission on Wednesday launched its official account on Rednote (also known as Xiaohongshu), while the most-liked comment under its first post was "Save the Hang Seng Tech Index".

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The securities regulator said it will share key updates on its regulatory work as well as timely investor alerts, reaching a broader demographic of investors of the Hong Kong market, while this new channel will be an added tool to support the SFC's existing multi-faceted investor education efforts.

Last year, the SFC received 898 reports of scam cases, a surge of 39 percent from 2024. In the first quarter of 2026, the number of scam-related complaints stood at 222, with the highest financial loss in a single case exceeding HK$20 million.

The SFC's anti-scam content will feature "Shui Yu", the centerpiece of its "Don't Be Sucker" publicity campaign, to remind investors to stay vigilant against "too-good-to-be-true" offers in an easily relatable manner.

Under SFC's first post, the comment "Save the Hang Seng Tech Index" drew more than 2,000 likes on the platform after five hours.

The Hang Seng Tech Index has fallen over 25 percent to 4,910 from its peak since October 2025.