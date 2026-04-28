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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks close lower, CATL falls over 6pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday on the declines of tech heavyweights.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 245 points, or 0.95 percent, to 25,679, with a full-day turnover at HK$262.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.28 percent to 4,827.

The laggard, CATL (3750), slumped the most among blue chips at 6.8 percent after it announced the share sale plan in the morning.
 
Major tech names, including Alibaba (9988), Xiaomi (1810), and Tencent (0700), pulled back 2.84 percent, 3.79 percent, and 1 percent, respectively.

WuXi AppTec (2359) topped a three-year high, up 13 percent after posting an increasing net profit in the first quarter.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went down 0.19 percent to 4,078 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index decreased by 1.1 percent to 14,830 points.

 

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

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