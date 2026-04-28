Hong Kong stocks fall by midday break

Hong Kong shares dropped by noon on Tuesday, dragged down by major tech names.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 171 points, or 0.66 percent, to 25,754.

The Hang Seng Tech Index went down 1.23 percent to 4,879.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched down 0..07 percent to 4,083 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index fell by 0.41 percent to 14,934 points.