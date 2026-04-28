Hong Kong stocks fall by midday break

Read More
Hang Seng Index back to 26,000 points by noon
27-04-2026 12:08 HKT
Cofoe Medical Technology kicks off $1.06 bln IPO
27-04-2026 11:35 HKT
Hong Kong stocks inch down at open, SMIC up 4.5pc
27-04-2026 09:53 HKT
Hong Kong shares dropped by noon on Tuesday, dragged down by major tech names.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 171 points, or 0.66 percent, to 25,754.
The Hang Seng Tech Index went down 1.23 percent to 4,879.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched down 0..07 percent to 4,083 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index fell by 0.41 percent to 14,934 points.