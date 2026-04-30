logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Meta looks to raise up to US$25 billion via bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Meta Platforms is looking to sell between US$20 billion and US$25 billion of investment-grade bonds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, as the social media giant ramps up investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The news follows a US$30 billion bond sale last year that was Meta's biggest ever. Like big tech rivals, Meta is increasingly tapping debt to fund its AI ambitions after for years relying on strong cash flows to fund expansion into new technologies.

A day earlier, it had raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast by US$10 billion to a range of US$125 billion to US$145 billion. Overall, Big Tech is now expected to spend more than US$700 billion on AI infrastructure this year.

But the companies' growing appetite for debt has worried analysts and experts who have warned about a growing number of circular deals in the AI industry.

Meta had filed for a bond sale comprising six tranches earlier on Thursday, without disclosing the size. 

Initial price discussions for the longest portion of the deal, a note maturing in 2066, are for a yield of as much as 1.8 percentage point more than Treasuries, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the transaction. 

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Rating agency S&P Global rated Meta's new debt investment-grade and maintained its stable outlook for the company’s ratings.

S&P analysts noted they expect Meta's leverage will remain "well below" the downgrade threshold for at least two years, but its massive investment in AI was "starting to affect credit metrics."

To help fund its spending push, Meta has scaled back on its long money-losing metaverse business. Reuters was also first to report that Meta is planning to lay off 20 percent or more of its workforce, with the first round of cuts, affecting half that number, set for May 20.


Reuters

metabondsalesraiseAI

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
REUTERS
Prada first-quarter revenue rises 3 percent, driven by sales in Americas
FINANCE
32 mins ago
Phase 6A of Deep Water South releases third batch, puts 121 flats on market next Monday
PROPERTY
1 hour ago
One Victoria Cove reportedly sells all 120 units in second round of sales
PROPERTY
5 hours ago
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS
Prices of Nvidia's B300 server at US$1 million in China on US curbs, sources say
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Meta chief Zuckerberg doubles down on AI spending
WORLD
10 hours ago
Amazon tops cloud expectations on strong AI demand, shares rise
INNOVATION
11 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic weighs new funding round at valuation exceeding US$900 billion, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
12 hours ago
Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP Hanna Petersson of Andon Labs’ technical staff is pictured at the Andon Café in Stockholm on April 27, 2026.
An experimental cafe run by AI opens in Stockholm
WORLD
29-04-2026 15:37 HKT
The logo of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies is pictured next to a statue on top of a building in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
Big Chinese tech firms scramble to secure Huawei AI chips after DeepSeek V4 launch, sources say
INNOVATION
29-04-2026 14:49 HKT
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS / AFP This illustration photo taken in Los Angeles shows a phone with a Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump displaying an image of the alleged suspect in a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on the ground after being apprehended on April 25, 2026.
AI fakes of accused US press gala gunman flood social media
WORLD
29-04-2026 14:23 HKT
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 03:38 HKT
HK hit by sudden 9 degrees temperature dip amid cold front
NEWS
29-04-2026 20:56 HKT
Taiwanese woman, 19, arrested at Bangkok airport for strapping 30 star tortoises to her body
CHINA
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.