logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong is a safe haven for international investors amid Middle East conflicts, FSDC says

FINANCE
53 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
From left: Rocky Tung, Benjamin Hung, Aveline San, Ronald Chan
From left: Rocky Tung, Benjamin Hung, Aveline San, Ronald Chan

Middle East conflicts have prompted international investors to shift their focus towards Hong Kong as a safe haven –an international financial center backed by mainland China, said Benjamin Hung Pi-cheng, chairman of the Financial Services Development Council.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hung said global investors are actively seeking high-growth, low-risk investment opportunities, and he believes there is rising interest in setting up offices in Hong Kong, increasing investments, and allocating capital.

He noted that the major cornerstone investors in several large IPOs last year were mostly from Western countries, indicating that international capital is gradually reallocating assets, driving momentum in the mainland and Hong Kong stock markets.

Aveline San Pau-len, board member of FSDC, added that global investors are generally interested in Hong Kong's financial, technology, medical, and consumer sectors.

Hung said Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds and state-owned capital were mainly invested in the US market in the past, and whether they will reallocate their investments in the future is worth watching. Meanwhile, Hong Kong stands out as one of the more prominent options.

Ronald Chan Wai-yan, board member of the FSDC, said declining vacancy rates in central offices reflect mainland Chinese and international enterprises’ interest in expanding their business in Hong Kong, noting that the region is a top destination for many family offices to set up offices.

Tung said Hong Kong has been widely recognized as a symbol of stability and certainty in Asian markets, and the association will continue to act as a bridge connecting all parties, turning geopolitical challenges into commercial opportunities.
 

Hong Kongsafe haveninvestmentcapitalFSDCMiddle East war

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Victory Giant Technology's headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, China. Photo from the company's LinkedIn account.
China's Victory Giant Technology soars nearly 60 percent in gray market, indicating gain of HK$12,000 per lot
FINANCE
55 mins ago
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rises 200 points on Monday
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Paul Chan. ISD
Hong Kong's doors are open to Web3 entrepreneurs, Paul Chan says
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises over 200 points at noon on Monday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX
Two Chinese firms aim to raise up to $4 billion from Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises over 77 points in early trading on Monday
FINANCE
8 hours ago
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
IMF warns of Asia's vulnerability to war-induced energy shock
FINANCE
17-04-2026 21:48 HKT
Arthur Yuen.
HK banking sector's risk exposure to the Middle East is limited: HKMA
FINANCE
16-04-2026 20:52 HKT
David Liao.
Hong Kong shows resilience amid external headwinds: HSBC
FINANCE
16-04-2026 17:35 HKT
Pual Chan at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong
HK can claim world's second-largest IFC title in 10 to 15 years, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
15-04-2026 15:36 HKT
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
19-04-2026 16:16 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
21 hours ago
44th Hong Kong Film Awards red carpet kicks off with actors dazzling in glamour
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.