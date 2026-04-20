Hong Kong is a safe haven for international investors amid Middle East conflicts, FSDC says

Middle East conflicts have prompted international investors to shift their focus towards Hong Kong as a safe haven –an international financial center backed by mainland China, said Benjamin Hung Pi-cheng, chairman of the Financial Services Development Council.

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Hung said global investors are actively seeking high-growth, low-risk investment opportunities, and he believes there is rising interest in setting up offices in Hong Kong, increasing investments, and allocating capital.

He noted that the major cornerstone investors in several large IPOs last year were mostly from Western countries, indicating that international capital is gradually reallocating assets, driving momentum in the mainland and Hong Kong stock markets.

Aveline San Pau-len, board member of FSDC, added that global investors are generally interested in Hong Kong's financial, technology, medical, and consumer sectors.

Hung said Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds and state-owned capital were mainly invested in the US market in the past, and whether they will reallocate their investments in the future is worth watching. Meanwhile, Hong Kong stands out as one of the more prominent options.

Ronald Chan Wai-yan, board member of the FSDC, said declining vacancy rates in central offices reflect mainland Chinese and international enterprises’ interest in expanding their business in Hong Kong, noting that the region is a top destination for many family offices to set up offices.

Tung said Hong Kong has been widely recognized as a symbol of stability and certainty in Asian markets, and the association will continue to act as a bridge connecting all parties, turning geopolitical challenges into commercial opportunities.

