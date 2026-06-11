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FINANCE

US hits China- and Hong Kong-based entities with sanctions over Iran weapons

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The US government on Wednesday said it was imposing sanctions against 11 people and entities, including several based in China and Hong Kong, for supporting weapons procurement by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian military.

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Nine of those designated were China- and Hong Kong-based individuals and companies that facilitated the procurement of weapons for Iran's military, and a Hong Kong-based company operating within Iran’s clandestine banking network, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement.

The US State Department also designated two companies and individuals based in Iran and Belarus in connection with Iran's conventional arms-related activities, Treasury said.

Reuters

USHong KongChinaweapon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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