logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Japan's benchmark bond yield jumps to 29-year high as US-Iran talks collapse

FINANCE
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A man runs past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
A man runs past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Yields on Japan's benchmark government bonds (JGBs) hit a 29-year high on Monday after the U.S.-Iran peace talks collapsed and the U.S. Navy prepared a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices sharply higher and fuelling inflation fears.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 2.490 percent, the highest since early June 1997, while the five-year yield rose 4 bps to a record high of 1.900 percent. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

"Uncertainty over the outlook for the Middle East situation remains high, and lingering inflation concerns stemming from a prolonged rise in crude oil prices are likely to put upward pressure on JGB yields," Keisuke Tsuruta, a senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said in a note.

Government bond yields have been rising globally as elevated oil prices in the wake of the Iran war raised inflation risks, while the ceasefire reached last week remained fragile.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the U.S. Navy would start blockading the Strait of Hormuz, raising the stakes after marathon talks with Iran failed to reach a deal, jeopardising a fragile two-week ceasefire.

Later on Monday, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino will read Governor Kazuo Ueda's address on his behalf at an event hosted by the Trust Companies Association of Japan.

Analysts said the event could be the BOJ's last chance before its policy meeting later this month to signal whether it will raise interest rates this month.

"(Ueda) was talking to parliament last week, outlining that policy was still clearly accommodative," Kenneth Crompton, head of rate strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a podcast.

"So after a fairly hawkish outturn from their meeting back in March, that potentially still leaves some chance of an April move on the table."

The two-year yield, the one most sensitive to BOJ policy rates, increased 1 bp to 1.41 percent. Other tenors were yet to be traded, as of 0044 GMT.

Interest rate swaps on Friday indicated a 57 percent chance of a BOJ rate hike this month, roughly in line with the day before, according to Tokyo Tanshi data.

Reuters

Bank of Japan

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. To match Special Report BOJ-KURODA/ECONOMY REUTERS/Issei Kato
BOJ policy to boost yen could be an option to curb inflation, Japanese minister says
FINANCE
20 hours ago
The headquarters of Bank of Japan (BOJ) is seen in Tokyo, on Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
BOJ may raise rates in March if yen resumes slide, says ex-policymaker
FINANCE
23-02-2026 10:45 HKT
A man runs past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
Some in BOJ see scope to raise rates sooner than markets expect, sources say
FINANCE
16-01-2026 10:46 HKT
Victory Giant Technology's headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, China. Photo from the company's LinkedIn account.
China's Victory Giant Technology seeks $17.49 billion in Hong Kong listing amid market turmoil
FINANCE
12 mins ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
Dollar strengthens as peace talks falter, US blockade of Iran's ports to begin
FINANCE
29 mins ago
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
Oil jumps 7pc to above US$100 ahead of US blockade on Iran
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hong Kong stocks open lower on Monday after US-Iran peace talks fail
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Shoppers crowd a supermarket to buy food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
US consumer prices surge in March in line with expectations
FINANCE
10-04-2026 21:47 HKT
Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data; Mideast in focus
FINANCE
10-04-2026 21:39 HKT
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
NEWS
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
(File photo)
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
NEWS
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.