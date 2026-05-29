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FINANCE

US goods trade deficit narrows in April on strong exports

FINANCE
15 mins ago
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A dairy cow stands during a tour by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue tours at the Brabant Farms in Verona, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. Reuters
A dairy cow stands during a tour by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue tours at the Brabant Farms in Verona, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. Reuters

The U.S. trade deficit in goods contracted in April as a surge in exports more than offset rising imports, a trend that if sustained could see trade contributing to economic growth in the second quarter.

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The goods trade gap narrowed 3.4 percent to US$82.4 billion last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods trade deficit at US$86.5 billion.

Goods exports increased US$8.5 billion to US$219.7 billion. Imports of goods rose US$5.6 billion to US$302.1 billion.

The trade deficit subtracted 1.25 percentage points from gross domestic product in the first quarter. The economy grew at a 1.6 percent annualized rate last quarter after expanding at a 0.5 percent pace in the October-December quarter.

Reuters

USgoodtradeAprilexport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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