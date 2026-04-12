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FINANCE

BOJ policy to boost yen could be an option to curb inflation, Japanese minister says

FINANCE
7 mins ago
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A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. To match Special Report BOJ-KURODA/ECONOMY REUTERS/Issei Kato
A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. To match Special Report BOJ-KURODA/ECONOMY REUTERS/Issei Kato

Bank of Japan monetary policy could be an option to tame rising prices by boosting the yen, Japan’s trade minister said on Sunday, as the central bank weighs raising interest rates this month to counter inflation spurred by the Iran war.

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Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s top trade negotiator and head of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, was responding to an economist’s suggestion on a television talk show that a stronger yen would help offset higher crude-oil import costs.

Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, said on the programme on public broadcaster NHK that if BOJ policy were used to strengthen the yen by around 10 percent to 15 percent, it could suppress price rises across the economy, including on food, which accounts for a large share of household spending.

“While watching the impact on the economy, I think that considering things in the direction of what Mr. Kumano just mentioned could be possible as one option,” Akazawa said, adding that the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target was “quite close” to being achieved while real interest rates remained “quite low”.

Financial markets are pricing in roughly a 60 percent chance that the BOJ will raise interest rates on April 28.

BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Friday the central bank will guide monetary policy with an eye on the scale and length of the economic shock caused by the Middle East war, highlighting the need for vigilance to the risk of stagflation.

Reuters

BOJBank of Japaninterest rateyen

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