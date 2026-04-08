logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong shares rally after ceasefire announcement

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong stocks rallied on Wednesday at the opening after the US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 656 points, or 2.61 percent, to 25,772.

The tech gauge advanced 2.95 percent to 4,817.

Tech heavyweights opened higher, with Tencent (0700) rising 3.1 percent, Alibaba (9988) and JD.com (9618) going up 2.9 percent, and Baidu (9888) jumping nearly 4 percent.

In contrast, oil majors slipped. CNOOC (0883) dropped 5.3 percent, and PetroChina (0857) opened 2.7 percent lower.

HSBC (0005) rallied 6.2 percent, while AIA (1299) rose about 5 percent at the opening.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
China's Sigenergy Technology aims to raise $4.4 bln in Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens lower after Trump's comments dent Iran resolution hopes
FINANCE
02-04-2026 21:39 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls 177 points on Thursday
FINANCE
02-04-2026 16:55 HKT
Light at last for Hong Kong's Central office market after 7-year slump
PROPERTY
02-04-2026 15:20 HKT
Stocks sink, oil surges as Trump vows to keep hitting Iran
FINANCE
02-04-2026 12:37 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls over 200 points in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
02-04-2026 10:13 HKT
Steve Chuang.
FHKI expects strong electronic exports growth this year
FINANCE
01-04-2026 21:56 HKT
A mouse is seen in a plastic box at the Laboratory Animal Services Center (LASC) of the University of Zurich in Schlieren, Switzerland, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Rights group condemns Hong Kong company tests on severed animal heads, limbs
NEWS
01-04-2026 17:00 HKT
Eight days of rain ahead as showers loom over Ching Ming Festival
NEWS
01-04-2026 17:00 HKT
Photo by YAN ZHAO / AFP A kapok tree blooms with vibrant red flowers while retaining green foliage that typically would have shed during winter, in Hong Kong on March 15, 2026.
Hong Kong's 'hero trees' lose their glory as climate warms
NEWS
01-04-2026 12:15 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
10 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.