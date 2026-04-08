Hong Kong shares rally after ceasefire announcement

Read More
Wall St opens lower after Trump's comments dent Iran resolution hopes
02-04-2026 21:39 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls 177 points on Thursday
02-04-2026 16:55 HKT
Light at last for Hong Kong's Central office market after 7-year slump
02-04-2026 15:20 HKT
Stocks sink, oil surges as Trump vows to keep hitting Iran
02-04-2026 12:37 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls over 200 points in early trading on Thursday
02-04-2026 10:13 HKT
FHKI expects strong electronic exports growth this year
01-04-2026 21:56 HKT
Rights group condemns Hong Kong company tests on severed animal heads, limbs
01-04-2026 17:00 HKT
Eight days of rain ahead as showers loom over Ching Ming Festival
01-04-2026 17:00 HKT
Hong Kong's 'hero trees' lose their glory as climate warms
01-04-2026 12:15 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT