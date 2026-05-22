Wall St rises at open, Dow hits record high

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday with the Dow hitting an intraday record high as investors watched for progress in talks to end the nearly three-month Middle East war.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.0 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 50,434.65. The S&P 500 rose 23.1 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 7,468.82, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 88.5 points, or 0.34 percent, to 26,381.564 at the opening bell.

Reuters