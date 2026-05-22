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FINANCE

Wall St rises at open, Dow hits record high

FINANCE
7 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday with the Dow hitting an intraday record high as investors watched for progress in talks to end the nearly three-month Middle East war.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.0 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 50,434.65. The S&P 500 rose 23.1 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 7,468.82, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 88.5 points, or 0.34 percent, to 26,381.564 at the opening bell.

Reuters

S&P 500Dow JonesNasdaqUSstocksWall Street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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