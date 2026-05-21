Hong Kong shares drop at close, Baidu falls over 5pc

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by tech heavyweights.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 264 points, or 1.03 percent, to 25,386 points. The full-day turnover reached HK$298.5 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index decreased 2.15 percent to 4,768 points.

Major tech names fell. The laggard, Baidu (9888), slumped the most among blue chips at 5.7 percent, followed by Kuaishou's (1024) 5.6 percent decline.

Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) also retreated 4.4 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

In contrast, Sunny Optical Technology (2382) outperformed the market, surging 9.3 percent.

HSBC (0005) closed 2.1 percent higher at the close.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went down 2.04 percent to 4,077 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dropped 2.07 percent to 15,247 points.