Wall St opens lower as oil jumps on renewed Mideast concerns

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday as oil prices surged following a Reuters report that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei ordered the country’s near-weapons-grade uranium not be sent abroad, dimming hopes for progress in talks between Washington and Tehran.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.5 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 49,983.8. The S&P 500 fell 22.2 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 7,410.78, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 126.7 points, or 0.48 percent, to 26,143.616 at the opening bell.

Reuters