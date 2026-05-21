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FINANCE

Wall St opens lower as oil jumps on renewed Mideast concerns

FINANCE
59 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday as oil prices surged following a Reuters report that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei ordered the country’s near-weapons-grade uranium not be sent abroad, dimming hopes for progress in talks between Washington and Tehran.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.5 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 49,983.8. The S&P 500 fell 22.2 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 7,410.78, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 126.7 points, or 0.48 percent, to 26,143.616 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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