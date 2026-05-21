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FINANCE

Hong Kong CPI rises 1.7pc in April

FINANCE
51 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Hong Kong CPI rises 1.7 percent in April from a year ago.
Hong Kong CPI rises 1.7 percent in April from a year ago.

Hong Kong's consumer price index rose 1.7 percent in April from a year ago, with prices for electricity, gas, and water jumping 5.5 percent, the official data showed on Thursday.

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The figure was the same as that in March, while it missed the market expectation of 1.9 percent, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

Except for the effects of all governments' one-off relief measures, the year-on-year rate of increase in the underlying inflation rate also held steady at 1.6 percent last month, consistent with March's figures.

Prices of fuel-related components accelerated further last month, yet price pressures on other components were in check, thus keeping overall inflation moderate, a government spokesman said.

As international oil prices remain elevated, the corresponding feed-through process to fuel-related components in consumer prices should continue in the coming months, with the final impacts depending on the evolving situation in the Middle East, the spokesman added.

Among the various components, electricity, gas, and water saw a significant price increase of 5.5 percent, followed by a 4.3 percent rise in transport, and a 2.6 percent increase in miscellaneous goods. 

Other components recorded included a 2.3 percent increase in alcoholic drinks and tobacco, a 1 percent gain in housing, a 0.8 percent hike in meals out and takeaway food, and a 0.5 percent increase in basic food. 

Besides, year-on-year decreases were recorded in components, with a 1.9 percent drop in durable goods and a 0.3 percent decline in clothing and footwear.

Hong KongCPIinflation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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