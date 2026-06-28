Destiny written in the stars: Eric Fok rumoured to tie the knot with actress Narána Erdynéyeva

After years of scandalous romances, the city's well-known bachelor Eric Fok Kai-shan, son of Miss Hong Kong Loletta Chu Ling-ling, is rumoured to be marrying actress Narána Erdynéyeva despite a 14-year age gap and vastly different backgrounds.

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The surprising couple has been stirring rumors across mainland online communities recently, with some suggesting a wedding in Hainan is planned for this November.

As the second son of Hong Kong tycoon Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, the 41-year-old’s love life has long been the subject of public curiosity, with rumoured partners including actress Zhang Ziyi, model Lea T, and Olympian-turned-lawmaker Vivian Kong Man-wai.

Against all expectations, Fok has reportedly fallen for the 27-year-old actress, who shot to fame as the fox demon Su Daji in Creation of the Gods I.

A decade-long connection

It turns out the pair first crossed paths 11 years ago, when the then 18-year-old Russian-Mongolian star signed with modelling agency Model Genesis, where Fok was a shareholder at the time.

Their romance, however, did not blossom until three years ago, when Narána made her name in the entertainment industry with her role in the Chinese epic movie.

According to insiders, it was Narána's contrasting personality—cool on screen but warm in person—that strongly appealed to Fok, setting her apart from his former flames and making her irreplaceable despite their 14-year age gap.

New standards set by sister-in-law

Sources also suggested Fok’s shifting standards is partly due to his sister-in-law, Olympic diver Guo Jingjing, who married his elder brother Kenneth Fok Kai-kong.

Guo, known for her grace and humility, is believed to have set new standards of an ideal wife for Fok. He was previously rumored to have pursued Guo's teammate Wu Minxia and later linked to fencer Vivian Kong—both seen as wholesome and accomplished.

Warm welcome by the Fok family

It is also reported that the couple have been quietly building their relationship since their reunion, with Narána moving to Hong Kong and setting up an entertainment company with Fok.

Their romance has been more public since last April, when Fok brought Narána to his younger brother's wedding, where she sat with the family and joined them in toasting guests.

The rumor of Narána having been welcomed into the Fok family was further fueled as she joined them on their Lunar New Year trip to Italy, reportedly taking part in the 80th birthday celebrations for Timothy Fok.

Apart from her warm personality, reports suggest Naran's professional work ethic has also impressed Fok's family members, especially given the family's reputation for hard work.

A match written in the stars?

Astrologers note that Fok’s Juno—the asteroid linked to marriage—falls in Aries, suggesting he is drawn to bold, passionate, and slightly childlike partners, whereas Narána, whose Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Saturn are all in Aries, fits the bill.

Her drive is evident in the two years she spent training to perfect fox-like movements, learning dance, and mastering the character, followed by her initiative to learn Cantonese after moving to Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Narána's Juno in Taurus points to a partner who is steady, reliable, and supportive—qualities that Fok embodies as he becomes more mature in his forties.

While sceptics may question the age gap and their different backgrounds, astrologers believed that their match was already written in the stars, which would make everything else fall into place.