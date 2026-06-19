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ENTERTAINMENT

Hong Kong screen icon Chow Yun-fat secretly supports retired TVB crew, reveals former co-star Ray Lui

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun-fat has been secretly providing financial assistance and emotional support to retired backstage crew members from his former television network, showcasing a generous spirit that has earned him widespread admiration across the entertainment industry.

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The legendary actor’s philanthropy came to light when his former co-star Ray Lui shared behind-the-scenes stories online from their time working together on the iconic television series The Bund.

Lui praised the international film star for his exceptional character and wisdom, noting that Chow frequently steps in to help former colleagues who are facing financial hardships in their retirement.

According to Lui, Chow also regularly organizes dinners to stay in touch with retired crew members, including camera operators and lighting technicians, keeping these charitable acts entirely out of the public eye.

Chow’s reputation for staying connected to his roots was further demonstrated late last year when he hosted a low-profile banquet for nearly one hundred former television crew members at a local restaurant.

The private gathering became public only after an actor shared photographs of the event on social media. Attendees reported that Chow dressed casually, mingled warmly with the guests, and even sat on the floor to ensure everyone could fit into a large group photograph.

Reflecting on their early careers, Lui recalled feeling deeply supported by Chow when they first met on set decades ago.

As a newcomer at the time, Lui viewed the older actor as a brotherly figure who guided him through complex emotional scenes and character development.

The demanding production schedule for their hit series required grueling overnight shifts, forcing both actors to find creative ways to sleep on set, with Chow often using rolls of toilet paper as makeshift pillows in the dressing room.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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