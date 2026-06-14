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ENTERTAINMENT

Singer David Wong dies aged 61 in Hawaii

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Veteran musician David Wong, best known for his hit “Intoxicated,”has died in Hawaii at the age of 61.

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According to Taiwanese media reports, Wong passed away on June 2 at his sister’s home in Hawaii. No cause of death was disclosed.

His family confirmed the news in a statement released through a lawyer on Sunday (Jun 14), saying Wong had moved to Hawaii earlier this year and had been looking forward to continuing his music career.

The statement added that Wong had returned to Hawaii with his sister in December 2025 after ending his stay in Taiwan.

The family also clarified that only his two sisters are authorized to represent him, and that no other individuals have been appointed to handle his affairs.

Born in Hong Kong in 1964, Wong moved to the United States during childhood. He was known for his musical career in the Chinese-language pop industry.

Further details surrounding his death were not disclosed.

David Wong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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