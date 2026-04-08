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ENTERTAINMENT

Teach You a Lesson: Korea's new school vigilante drama debuts on Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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"Teach You a Lesson," a new Korean drama based on a popular webtoon, has premiered on Netflix, starring Kim Mu-yeol and Lee Sung-min as officials from a special government unit that uses extreme methods to tackle out-of-control school bullying.

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Set in a fictional world where the education system has collapsed, the drama follows the "Educational Rights Protection Bureau," an unconventional law enforcement unit operating on the principle of "extreme measures for extreme problems."

The main cast includes Kim Mu-yeol as Na Hwa-jin, a former Army special forces captain turned bureau inspector; Lee Sung-min as Minister of Education Choi Gang-seok, who founded the unit; Jin Ki-joo as Im Han-rim, a fellow inspector with top-tier fighting skills; and P.O as Bong Geun-dae, an intelligence-gathering specialist.

Kim Mu-yeol as Na Hwa-jin
Kim Mu-yeol as Na Hwa-jin
Lee Sung-min as Minister of Education Choi Gang-seok
Lee Sung-min as Minister of Education Choi Gang-seok
Jin Ki-joo as Im Han-rim
Jin Ki-joo as Im Han-rim

5 key highlights

School-based vigilante justice – While revenge dramas are common, setting the action in schools creates a strong contrast, prompting viewers to think about real-world educational conflicts.

Based on a hit webtoon – The original comic has generated over 2.3 billion won in revenue since its 2020 debut, ranking No. 1 for its publisher.

Perfect casting – Kim Mu-yeol, a real-life recipient of honorary title of "West Sea Guardian" from the Defence Ministry, brings authentic action skills, while veteran Lee Sung-min guarantees quality.

Top-tier production team – Directed by Hong Jong-chan ("Juvenile Justice") and written by the team behind "Daily Dose of Sunshine," each episode draws on real-life cases, including a incident mirroring South Korea's 2023 "Chung Sun-sin's son bullying case."

Final role of Song Young-kyu – The seasoned character actor, who died last year after a drunk driving scandal, delivers a memorable performance as an arrogant bully's father in Episode 1.

Teach You a Lesson Korean drama school bullying

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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