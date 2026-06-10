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ENTERTAINMENT

Miss Hong Kong 2026 heats up as 1-million-follower influencer denies cosmetic surgery claims

ENTERTAINMENT
17 mins ago
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The second round of the Miss Hong Kong 2026 pageant auditions was held on Wednesday (Jun 10) at TVB City, with 47 contestants meeting the media after the first round of eliminations.

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Among the new faces, a pair of sisters studying and living overseas drew early attention. The elder sister, a 20-year-old University of Sydney law student, made her debut appearance but attracted comments over her outfit, which some described as resembling sleepwear. Her 22-year-old sister, who returned from Vancouver, later clarified their relationship on camera, saying, “The one you just saw is my sister.”

20-year-old University of Sydney law student attends the Miss Hong Kong 2026 second-round auditions.
20-year-old University of Sydney law student attends the Miss Hong Kong 2026 second-round auditions.
A 22-year-old contestant who returned from Vancouver takes part in the Miss Hong Kong 2026 second-round auditions alongside her younger sister.
A 22-year-old contestant who returned from Vancouver takes part in the Miss Hong Kong 2026 second-round auditions alongside her younger sister.

Several overseas and locally based contestants also joined the round, including a Vietnam-returned accounting professional, a Shenzhen-based student, a University of Hong Kong master’s student, an IT professional, and a contestant returning from Melbourne. All continued to present themselves confidently at the media event.

Influencer Wen, reportedly with more than one million followers online, became one of the most talked-about participants. Appearing in a red dress, she was asked about her social media presence and online speculation over cosmetic surgery. She firmly denied undergoing any procedures. When reporters challenged her to prove it by touching her nose in front of cameras, she reacted with surprise and quickly left without further comment.

A contestant, a one-million-follower influencer, denies cosmetic surgery claims.
A contestant, a one-million-follower influencer, denies cosmetic surgery claims.

Another contestant, Rita, responded calmly to questions about her personality and remarks from her family, describing herself as more reserved. She also addressed questions about a visible tattoo, saying it has a “positive meaning,” before exiting.

Rita, 25, responds calmly to questions about her personality and family remarks.
Rita, 25, responds calmly to questions about her personality and family remarks.

Contestant Christine Mo Jiaying, 25, who previously took part in a pageant in Toronto, clarified that a widely circulated photo showing her outfit slipping was due to a wardrobe issue, which has already been resolved. Another contestant, Daisy, also faced questions about a similar incident but denied that weight loss had affected her outfit.

Christine Mo Jiaying, 25, who previously took part in a pageant in Toronto, appears at the Miss Hong Kong 2026 second-round auditions.
Christine Mo Jiaying, 25, who previously took part in a pageant in Toronto, appears at the Miss Hong Kong 2026 second-round auditions.

An 18-year-old contestant stood out for her confidence and physique. She said she maintains her fitness through regular exercise and receives strong support from her mother, who encourages her interest in both on-screen and behind-the-scenes media work.

18-year-old contestant shows confidence in her physique and says she regularly works out.
18-year-old contestant shows confidence in her physique and says she regularly works out.

Organisers said external filming will begin in about three weeks, with the final competition scheduled for late August.

Miss Hong Kong 2026 pageantMiss Hong Kong 2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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