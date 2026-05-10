HK star Maggie Cheung shares simple roots of happiness at over 1,000 sq ft garden up top

Against Hong Kong's skyscrapers, five-time Best Actress winner Maggie Cheung Man-yuk has found a new stage as an urban farmer, capturing hearts with her genuine harvest smile.

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In her latest uploaded video on social media, the 61-year-old superstar offered a glimpse of her gardening life on the rooftop of her mansion.

Dressed in a simple black top and a plaid shirt, the star busied herself with taro planting, preparing tools and cutting away massive leaves from large barrels.

"Growing your own food is actually quite tiring," she turned to the camera with a helpless laugh.

A spacious garden like no other

In addition to her down-to-earth attitude, viewers were drawn to her spacious rooftop garden, where significant working space remains even with large storage cabinets and various plants throughout.

The following shot of Cheung trying to pull a taro from a planter further shocked fans as the pot itself is nearly half as tall as an adult and almost wide enough for Cheung to sit inside comfortably.

With similar planters scattered across the rooftop, some estimated her green oasis alone spans close to 1,000 square feet, making the mansion's total floor area almost unimaginably vast.

In the post, Cheung also shared being an "urban farmer" for over seven years, noting the satisfaction of each harvest outweigh daily worries over the weather and pests.

"Every bite of my own pesticide-free produce fills me with pride," she wrote.

Her video amassed 3,300 comments and 40,000 likes within five hours, with some fans joking that their beloved star is living the life they had since childhood.

Others also pointed to Cheung's harvest smile, praising her gracefully aging appearance under a light filter and casual outlook.

“She has lived out her most authentic and beautiful self,” one wrote, stating Cheung is redefining the meaning of life off the screen.