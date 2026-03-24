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ENTERTAINMENT

(Video) TOWIE's Jordan Wright threatened 'shoot-out' in chilling row before death, CCTV shows

ENTERTAINMENT
52 mins ago
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Jordan Wright TOWIE Thailand death

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