Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 2 to open next Wed, raising annual capacity to 100 million

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Hong Kong International Airport will officially open the departure facilities of its newly expanded Terminal 2 next Wednesday (May 27), launching a major infrastructure upgrade that will elevate the aviation hub's total passenger capacity to 100 million travelers annually.

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Phased move-in and passenger flow

The Airport Authority announced that 15 airlines will gradually transition their operations to the new facility in stages between the opening day and June 10.

Under the updated operational model, departing passengers flying with these specific carriers will complete their check-in and clear security at Terminal 2.

Afterward, they will board an automated transit system to travel back to Terminal 1, where they will head to their respective gates to board their flights.

Strategic focus and huge capacity growth

Airport management highlighted that Terminal 2 is designed to process up to 30 million passengers each year.

When combined with Terminal 1's maximum capacity of 70 million, the entire airport network will be capable of handling 100 million travelers annually, a crucial step for Hong Kong's future aviation development.

Officials noted that the facility has been strategically positioned to group younger, regional airlines together, and they confirmed that the building could be further expanded to handle 50 million passengers if future demand requires it.

With the summer holidays approaching, the authority expects the new terminal to process around 200,000 travelers daily, assuring the public that the transit system is fully equipped to absorb this heavy traffic.

Streamlined layout and smart technology

Addressing potential concerns about the multi-terminal boarding process, officials explained that the architectural layout of Terminal 2 is fundamentally different from the main building.

The passenger journey from the check-in desks down to the transit trains is designed as a continuous, downward-flowing progression. This layout significantly reduces walking distances compared to Terminal 1, meaning travelers will not need to budget any additional time to reach their flights.

To prevent any logistical confusion, the 8 check-in aisles utilize alphabetical designations that do not overlap with those used in the first terminal.

The departure hall is heavily automated, featuring 108 traditional check-in counters, 58 smart check-in kiosks, 68 self-service baggage drop stations, and 15 advanced security screening channels.

Enhanced transport connections and retail

Accessibility has been heavily integrated into the new terminal's design. The departure level offers direct access to the Airport Express train platform, while 29 franchised bus routes will feature designated drop-off points right outside the building.

For passengers arriving by private vehicle, a short, covered pedestrian walkway connects the terminal to the newly constructed Car Park 3, a 6-story facility providing roughly 1,000 parking spaces.

Additionally, travelers will be able to browse through 80 retail shops located within the terminal before proceeding to their gates.