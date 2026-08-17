Xi calls for learning from Jiang Zemin's extraordinary courage, vision

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Trump targets late September for potential Xi Jinping summit in the U.S.
07-07-2026 03:53 HKT
China's Xi meets Belarus leader Lukashenko in Beijing
29-06-2026 12:37 HKT
With China's Xi in North Korea, Kim to project confidence, defiance
07-06-2026 14:50 HKT
China's Xi meets Pakistan PM Sharif as Iran war looms
25-05-2026 16:29 HKT
Xi and Putin hold informal tea session in Beijing to discuss strategic ties
21-05-2026 03:51 HKT
Putin departs Beijing after concluding state visit to China
21-05-2026 00:20 HKT
Xi and Putin to dine over Peking duck, Chinese opera and Swan Lake
20-05-2026 20:56 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT