Xi calls for learning from Jiang Zemin's extraordinary courage, vision

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for learning from late leader Jiang Zemin's extraordinary courage and vision.

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Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a grand gathering held in Beijing to commemorate the birth centenary of Jiang.

Jiang made resolute decisions at key historical junctures and critical moments, and responded calmly to risks and challenges, securing the steady advancement of China's reform and opening up as well as socialist modernization, Xi said.

In particular, Jiang led China to successfully withstand the impact of the Asian financial crisis and secure the complete victory in the battle against the severe floods in 1998, Xi said.

Xi also underlined the importance of standing ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms, resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and continuing to write the new chapter on the miracles of fast economic growth and long-term social stability on the new journey.

(Xinhua)