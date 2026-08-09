Xi extends congratulations on 61st founding anniversary of Republic of Singapore

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the 61st anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Singapore.

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In his message, Xi said that Singapore has achieved remarkable economic and social progress over the past 61 years.

Noting that China and Singapore are friendly neighbors, Xi said that he attaches great importance to the advancement of bilateral ties and is ready to work with Shanmugaratnam to enhance strategic consultations and guide the all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership between China and Singapore to new heights, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

Also on Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, while Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and foreign minister, extended his congratulations to his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

Separately, the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong extended best wishes to Singapore's continued peace, progress and prosperity with a video posted on their official social media platform.