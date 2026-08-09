logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Xi extends congratulations on 61st founding anniversary of Republic of Singapore

CHINA
21 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo
File Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the 61st anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Singapore.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In his message, Xi said that Singapore has achieved remarkable economic and social progress over the past 61 years.

Noting that China and Singapore are friendly neighbors, Xi said that he attaches great importance to the advancement of bilateral ties and is ready to work with Shanmugaratnam to enhance strategic consultations and guide the all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership between China and Singapore to new heights, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

Also on Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, while Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and foreign minister, extended his congratulations to his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

Separately, the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong extended best wishes to Singapore's continued peace, progress and prosperity with a video posted on their official social media platform.

ShanmugaratnamSingaporeXi Jinping

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An OCBC Bank signage is pictured at their office in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS
Singapore banks ride Asia's wealth boom to weather rates headwind
FINANCE
07-08-2026 22:03 HKT
DBS. REUTERS
Singapore bank DBS posts record profit, raises 2026 guidance
FINANCE
06-08-2026 12:50 HKT
A view of the United Overseas Bank (UOB) signage in Singapore May 3, 2023. REUTERS
Singapore's UOB to shed asset management arm for US$433.5 million to focus on wealth management
FINANCE
05-08-2026 14:19 HKT
From left: Antony Leung, chairman of Nan Fung Group and chairman & co-founder of New Frontier Group; Karen Ngui, head of DBS Foundation; Winnie Ho; Eric Teo; and Rebecca Choy Yung, founding chair of Golden Age Foundation
Impact Beyond Dialogue 2026 stresses aging with purpose in Hong Kong and Singapore
FINANCE
31-07-2026 18:41 HKT
Hongkong Land's office and retail space includes the Landmark, above, Alexandra House and Exchange Square's towers. 2006/04/15 The Standard A03 (Pix By : Peter Ng)
Wharf Real Estate Investment to sell Singapore's Wheelock Place to Hongkong Land for S$1.11b
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 19:37 HKT
HashKey looks to purchase Singapore's Asia Pacific Exchange
FINANCE
30-07-2026 10:45 HKT
An OCBC Bank signage is pictured at their office in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS
OCBC seeks to accelerate wealth client onboarding with agentic AI
FINANCE
29-07-2026 21:53 HKT
HashKey proposes acquisition of Singapore's Asia Pacific Exchange
FINANCE
29-07-2026 20:52 HKT
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore November 16, 2021. REUTERS
Singapore Airlines posts first quarterly loss since pandemic as Air India losses, fuel costs weigh
FINANCE
28-07-2026 17:55 HKT
HSBC to hire 100 AI specialists, 100 wealth managers in boost to Singapore hub
FINANCE
27-07-2026 21:31 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
21 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.