logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Xi to address late leader Jiang Zemin's centenary commemoration

CHINA
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Jiang Zemin on a visit to Hong Kong. (File)
Jiang Zemin on a visit to Hong Kong. (File)

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, will attend and address a grand meeting commemorating the centenary of the birth of late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin on Monday (Aug 17).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event will be held in the morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, which will also be broadcast live and relayed simultaneously on websites of Chinese media organizations.

A 12-episode documentary series was produced and aired on China Central Television recently to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Jiang's birth. The latest episode, titled “The Vast Land of China,” focuses on how Jiang undertook the mission of ensuring Hong Kong's smooth return to China.

Facing pressure from then-British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Jiang emphasized that the people of China would never succumb to any extraneous pressure or influence.

The documentary mentions that some had suggested spending up to billions of pounds to extend the lease of Hong Kong after 1997. However, Jiang firmly stated that he would not sell out Hong Kong and would never become a second Li Hongzhang — a statesman of the Qing dynasty who was described by some as a notorious traitor for signing a number of harsh treaties that gave away Chinese land or money after losing wars against foreign powers.

The documentary also mentions Jiang's meeting with Tung Chee-hwa at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, where he stated that Tung was the first Chinese to serve as Chief Executive of Hong Kong in over a century, describing it as a true embodiment of "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong and a high degree of autonomy," signifying that Hong Kong was about to enter a new era.

Separately, a set of commemorative stamps celebrating the centenary of Jiang's birth will be issued in China by the State Post Bureau. 

China's central bank will issue four commemorative coins. The coins comprise one ordinary commemorative coin, two gold coins and one silver coin, all of which are legal tender in China.

A set of commemorative stamps.
A set of commemorative stamps.
Xi JinpingJiang Zemincentenary100thcommemorate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP Cuban President Fidel Castro checks the weather by looking at the sky, as he delivers a speech on July 26th, 2006, at the Plaza de la Patria square in Bayamo, in the province of Granma, during a ceremony marking the 53rd anniversary of the assault on the Moncada barracks by rebels led by Castro.
Cuba celebrates Castro's 100th as his revolution faces its toughest test
WORLD
12-08-2026 11:07 HKT
File Photo
Xi extends congratulations on 61st founding anniversary of Republic of Singapore
CHINA
09-08-2026 14:42 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Trump targets late September for potential Xi Jinping summit in the U.S.
WORLD
07-07-2026 03:53 HKT
Alexander Lukashenko meets with Xi Jinping in 2025. (AFP/File)
China's Xi meets Belarus leader Lukashenko in Beijing
CHINA
29-06-2026 12:37 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands on the day of their bilateral summit in Beijing, China, September 4, 2025 (Reuters/File)
With China's Xi in North Korea, Kim to project confidence, defiance
CHINA
07-06-2026 14:50 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 25, 2026. (Reuters)
China's Xi meets Pakistan PM Sharif as Iran war looms
CHINA
25-05-2026 16:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Xi and Putin hold informal tea session in Beijing to discuss strategic ties
CHINA
21-05-2026 03:51 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Putin departs Beijing after concluding state visit to China
CHINA
21-05-2026 00:20 HKT
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Xi and Putin to dine over Peking duck, Chinese opera and Swan Lake
CHINA
20-05-2026 20:56 HKT
A century of waterproof excellence: Rolex unveils exclusive anniversary Oyster model and landmark exhibition
LEISURE
20-05-2026 20:34 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT
Police investigate viral video of woman in Hong Kong police uniform dancing with dog filter
NEWS
15-08-2026 17:57 HKT
From left, Jacqueline Chan Nap-shan, managing director and chief financial officer, Sebastian Paredes, and Celia Wan, head of internal and external communications
DBS Hong Kong posts record interim profit; retiring CEO says he has made Hong Kong his home
FINANCE
14-08-2026 12:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.