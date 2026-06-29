China's Xi meets Belarus leader Lukashenko in Beijing

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China approves Standard Bank, ICBC for Africa yuan clearing
26-06-2026 22:24 HKT
Chinese brokerages push for LME membership to expand global metals role
26-06-2026 22:05 HKT
Chinese AI, chip firms are driving an onshore IPO rebound
26-06-2026 16:49 HKT
China's Xi pledges to establish security partnership with Cambodia
26-06-2026 15:13 HKT
China launches euro bond sale of US$5.7 billion, term sheet shows
25-06-2026 22:59 HKT
China state refiners considering resuming Iran oil imports, sources say
25-06-2026 22:21 HKT