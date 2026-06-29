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CHINA

China's Xi meets Belarus leader Lukashenko in Beijing

CHINA
8 mins ago
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Alexander Lukashenko meets with Xi Jinping in 2025. (AFP/File)
Alexander Lukashenko meets with Xi Jinping in 2025. (AFP/File)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a key Russian ally, in Beijing on Monday, state media said.

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Xi hosted Lukashenko at the ornate Diaoyutai state guesthouse, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said, without immediately providing further detail.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, allowed Moscow to launch its 2022 Ukraine invasion through Belarus but has denied plans for direct involvement in the war.

Belarus, which borders NATO's eastern flank, hosts Russia's latest nuclear-capable missile, the Oreshnik.

China meanwhile has presented itself as a neutral party throughout the conflict, although Kyiv's allies have long accused Beijing of secretly helping Moscow.

Lukashenko last visited China in September 2025, when he attended a grand military parade in Beijing and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

(AFP)

LukashenkoXi JinpingBelarusChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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