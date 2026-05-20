Xi and Putin to dine over Peking duck, Chinese opera and Swan Lake

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dined on Peking duck and Jinhua ham at a banquet featuring Chinese opera and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

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A program and menu reported by TASS showed guests were offered an array of cold "zakuski" hors d'oeuvres, prawn soup, beef in bean sauce, Fuzhou noodles, pumpkin pastries, fruits.

A 2009 "Greatwall" Cabernet Sauvignon and a 2016 Changyu Chardonnay were also offered, TASS said.

The program includes a mixture of Chinese and Russian classics played by the military orchestra of the Chinese Communist Party's People's Liberation Army including a melody of Peking opera, "An unforgettable evening" and the dance of the little swans from Swan Lake.

(Reuters)