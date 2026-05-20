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CHINA

Xi and Putin to dine over Peking duck, Chinese opera and Swan Lake

CHINA
54 mins ago
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Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. (Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dined on Peking duck and Jinhua ham at a banquet featuring Chinese opera and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

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A program and menu reported by TASS showed guests were offered an array of cold "zakuski" hors d'oeuvres, prawn soup, beef in bean sauce, Fuzhou noodles, pumpkin pastries, fruits.

A 2009 "Greatwall" Cabernet Sauvignon and a 2016 Changyu Chardonnay were also offered, TASS said.

The program includes a mixture of Chinese and Russian classics played by the military orchestra of the Chinese Communist Party's People's Liberation Army including a melody of Peking opera, "An unforgettable evening" and the dance of the little swans from Swan Lake.

(Reuters)

Xi JinpingPutinPeking duckChinese opera

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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