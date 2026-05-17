Xi and Putin hold informal tea session in Beijing to discuss strategic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded their diplomatic summit with a private tea chat on Wednesday evening, May 20, at the Great Hall of the People. The informal meeting wrapped up Putin's 25th state visit to China and followed a series of wide-ranging talks that yielded over 20 bilateral cooperation agreements between Moscow and Beijing.

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The 90-minute session allowed both leaders to review the trajectory of China-Russia relations and exchange views on global issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and broader international relations.

President Xi noted that their frequent exchanges over the years have established a new model for major-country relations founded on mutual respect, fairness, and win-win cooperation. He expressed confidence that the partnership will continue its momentum of high-quality development and achieve further strategic milestones.

President Putin praised the outcome of the visit, characterizing the bilateral discussions as highly pragmatic, efficient, and fruitful. He emphasized that the consensus reached regarding the comprehensive strategic partnership would help secure robust momentum for long-term cooperation.

Putin added that Russia looks forward to maintaining close communication and strategic coordination with China to contribute to world peace and prosperity through the stability of their bilateral ties. Following the tea chat, the Russian president left for the airport to conclude his two-day visit to the capital.