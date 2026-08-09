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CHINA

Yunnan hospital makes shocking extraction of 180 nails from patient's stomach

CHINA
15 hours ago
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A Chinese man had 180 nails, along with coins, screws, and magnets, weighing more than a kilogram, removed from his stomach after a three-hour operation in Yunnan province.

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A hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgeon, surnamed Li, shared the discovery on social media last Friday (Aug 7), with the images of the extracted objects shocking many.

According to media reports, the patient was a middle-aged man who was brought to the hospital by his family after experiencing repeated vomiting and abdominal pain. The medical imaging revealed a massive cluster of metal objects in his abdomen that had expanded and weighed down his stomach.

Li reported that the surgery extracted a total of 180 nails, along with coins, screws, nuts, and magnets.  

Zhao, who also participated in the operation, reported that the longest nail measured nearly 10 centimeters, with the total weight exceeding one kilogram.

Although there were stomach ulcers and gastric erosion, Li stated that the nails had not pierced through the stomach or entered the intestines. He attributed this to the magnets, which had clumped the objects together.

Li added that the patient is currently recovering well and remains in stable condition.

The family said the patient has had a mental illness for years and does not know why he swallowed the objects.

nailsYunnan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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