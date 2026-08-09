logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Taiwan to conduct mobile network slowdown drills, public warned of possible disruptions

CHINA
13 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Mobile network users across Taiwan are being warned of possible slowdowns and service disruptions this week, as authorities prepare to conduct large-scale network speed reduction drills.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The drills, part of the 2026 Urban Resilience (Air Defense) Exercise, will take place on the afternoons of Monday (Aug 10) and Thursday (Aug 13).

It will be carried out in two phases. Central Taiwan—including Miaoli County, Taichung City, Nantou County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Chiayi County—will undergo the exercise from 2.30pm to 3pm on Monday.

Northern Taiwan, covering Yilan County, Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, and Hsinchu County, will follow on Thursday during the same afternoon window.

Officials recommend that people complete essential payments, transactions, and other online activities before the planned drills to minimize inconvenience.

To further reduce potential disruption, authorities suggest using Wi-Fi or fixed broadband connections during the drills.

 

Taiwannetworkdrill

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chief Secretary Eric Chan inspects Huanggang port readiness
NEWS
06-08-2026 22:31 HKT
A view of Taipei 101, in Taipei, Taiwan January 17, 2025. REUTERS
Taiwan investigates 17 Chinese firms for suspected poaching of high-tech talent
INNOVATION
05-08-2026 11:37 HKT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is launched, carrying 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo
Taiwan lawmakers remove legal hurdles for Starlink to operate
CHINA
21-07-2026 14:08 HKT
Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is seen during its 2026 second quarter earnings conference in Taipei on July 16, 2026.
Taiwan charges ex-TSMC employee over attempted tech leak to China
CHINA
21-07-2026 13:12 HKT
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Taiwan lawmakers to remove legal hurdles for Starlink to operate
CHINA
17-07-2026 14:43 HKT
Taiwanese influencer praises Cathay Pacific for efficient rebooking after missed connection
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-07-2026 19:10 HKT
Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is seen during its 2026 second quarter earnings conference ,in Taipei on July 16, 2026.
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC to invest another US$100 bn in Arizona fabs
CHINA
16-07-2026 15:43 HKT
Packaged Taiwanese Irwin mangoes are displayed at a fruit processing facility in Taichung, Taiwan, July 1, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan's premium mangoes wing their way to Europe for the first time
CHINA
15-07-2026 10:32 HKT
Strong wind rattles trees at a port as Typhoon Bavi passes through, in Ishigaki, Japan, July 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China evacuates over one million as Typhoon Bavi nears
CHINA
11-07-2026 12:44 HKT
TOPSHOT - Statues outside Keelung's Dianji Temple are covered with protective tarpaulins ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Bavi in Keelung on July 10, 2026 (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)
Hundreds flee homes in Taiwan ahead of biggest typhoon in decades
CHINA
10-07-2026 12:27 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
21 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.