Taiwan to conduct mobile network slowdown drills, public warned of possible disruptions

Mobile network users across Taiwan are being warned of possible slowdowns and service disruptions this week, as authorities prepare to conduct large-scale network speed reduction drills.

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The drills, part of the 2026 Urban Resilience (Air Defense) Exercise, will take place on the afternoons of Monday (Aug 10) and Thursday (Aug 13).

It will be carried out in two phases. Central Taiwan—including Miaoli County, Taichung City, Nantou County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Chiayi County—will undergo the exercise from 2.30pm to 3pm on Monday.

Northern Taiwan, covering Yilan County, Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, and Hsinchu County, will follow on Thursday during the same afternoon window.

Officials recommend that people complete essential payments, transactions, and other online activities before the planned drills to minimize inconvenience.

To further reduce potential disruption, authorities suggest using Wi-Fi or fixed broadband connections during the drills.