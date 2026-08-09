Taiwan to conduct mobile network slowdown drills, public warned of possible disruptions

Read More
Chief Secretary Eric Chan inspects Huanggang port readiness
06-08-2026 22:31 HKT
Taiwan lawmakers remove legal hurdles for Starlink to operate
21-07-2026 14:08 HKT
Taiwan charges ex-TSMC employee over attempted tech leak to China
21-07-2026 13:12 HKT
Taiwan lawmakers to remove legal hurdles for Starlink to operate
17-07-2026 14:43 HKT
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC to invest another US$100 bn in Arizona fabs
16-07-2026 15:43 HKT
Taiwan's premium mangoes wing their way to Europe for the first time
15-07-2026 10:32 HKT
China evacuates over one million as Typhoon Bavi nears
11-07-2026 12:44 HKT
Hundreds flee homes in Taiwan ahead of biggest typhoon in decades
10-07-2026 12:27 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
21 hours ago