(Video) Chinese supermarket owner escapes kidnappers in Philippines

A Chinese supermarket owner was kidnapped on August 2 in Pampanga province, Philippines, by five armed men who demanded a US$1 million ransom from his relatives, police said. CCTV footage of the abduction was released yesterday (Aug 9).

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According to the footage, five suspects exited a van, pointed guns at the victim as he drove a black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), and dragged him into their vehicle.

The victim escaped on August 4 by jumping out of a window while the kidnappers were asleep after drinking, before alerting police.

Police arrested three of the suspects, as well as a Filipina woman who allegedly rented the vehicle for them.

Police said the victim runs a chain of supermarkets in the Philippines and had arrived in the country for a holiday nine days before he was kidnapped. One of the arrested suspects was reportedly a frequent customer at the victim's store.

Police are continuing their investigation.