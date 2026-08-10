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CHINA

China removes market regulator's chief after Hebei party chief appointment

CHINA
18 hours ago
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Luo Wen
Luo Wen

China formally removed Luo Wen as head of its state market regulator on Monday, an official notice from the human resources ministry showed, after Luo's appointment as party chief of the province of Hebei.

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Luo, 61, has replaced Ni Yuefeng as the top official of Hebei, a northern Chinese province which encircles the capital Beijing, state media said on July 31.

(Reuters)

Luo Wenregulator

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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