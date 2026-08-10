China removes market regulator's chief after Hebei party chief appointment

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China's FX regulator says fresh QDII quota allocation underway
17-07-2026 14:08 HKT
China securities regulator ordered cross-border swap curbs, sources say
26-06-2026 17:28 HKT
ICC chief prosecutor Khan suspended by British lawyers' regulator
19-06-2026 18:04 HKT
Evergrande files against $1b SFC-PwC agreement over authority issues
15-06-2026 20:36 HKT
China slams US regulator's move to ban labs from electronic testing
01-05-2026 18:00 HKT
China's financial regulatory head Li Yunze demoted, sources say
29-04-2026 17:55 HKT
China appoints Liu Haoling deputy chair of securities regulator
29-04-2026 17:25 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
15 hours ago