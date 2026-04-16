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CHINA

Macau’s finance secretary resigns, citing 'personal reasons'

CHINA
15 mins ago
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The secretary for economy and finance in the world's biggest gambling hub of Macau resigned from his post due to personal reasons, the city's government said in a statement on Thursday.

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Macau, a Chinese special administrative region of China, is the only place in the country where citizens are legally allowed to gamble in casinos.

The decision by Tai Kin Ip to resign was approved by China's cabinet, the State Council, after Macau's Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai proposed it to the Chinese government.

Macau authorities are working on the nomination of a new secretary and will submit a suitable candidate to Beijing, the government said, without giving details on the timing.

In the interim, Sam will assume the duties of the economy and finance secretary.

Tai has served as Secretary for Economy and Finance since late 2024, overseeing the city’s $30 billion gambling industry, and monitoring casino operators Sands China, Wynn Macau, MGM China, SJM Holdings, Melco Resorts and Galaxy Entertainment.

Born in Macau in 1968, Tai joined Macau's Economic Services (DSE) in October 1995, according to a government profile.

(Reuters)

Tai Kin IpMacau

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