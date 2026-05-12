logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 8 percent rise in Q1 adjusted EBITDA

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A logo of Galaxy Macau, part of the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), is displayed at a news conference on the gaming resort's results in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2017. REUTERS
A logo of Galaxy Macau, part of the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), is displayed at a news conference on the gaming resort's results in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2017. REUTERS

Galaxy Entertainment (0027) posted an 8 percent growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the first quarter to HK$3.6 billion from a year earlier. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

On a quarterly basis, however, the figure declined by 17 percent due to luck, the Macau gaming giant said in a filing on Tuesday. 

It gained HK$730 million from luck in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter but suffered a HK$2 million loss in the first quarter of this year, the company said. 

After adjusting for it, adjusted EBITDA for the three months through March was flat from the December quarter. 

The group reported net revenue of HK$12.4 billion in the quarter, up 11 percent year-on-year but down 10 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Galaxy’s balance sheet remained healthy and liquid, with cash and liquid investments of HK$39.2 billion, allowing it to fund its development pipeline, explore overseas opportunities, and return capital to shareholders through dividends, said the gaming firm. 

The company said it remains firmly focused on fitting out the 600,000-square-meter phase 4 development, calling it a “game changer” for the business. 

Upon completion, this project will elevate the appeal of its existing resorts and significantly broaden its non-gaming attractions with a 5,000-seat theater, extensive dining options, new retail space, lush landscaping, a water resort deck, and additional casino facilities, it said.

 

MacauGalaxy Entertainmentgaminggamble

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Visitors pose for photos outside the Grand Lisboa casino operated by SJM Holdings during Lunar New Year in Macau, China, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik
SJM swings from profit to a HK$62 mln loss in Q1
FINANCE
07-05-2026 17:23 HKT
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Venetian Macao, part of Sands China Ltd's development in Macau, China, June 1, 2016. REUTERS
Sands China profit jumps 45 percent in the first quarter
FINANCE
23-04-2026 11:42 HKT
Macau’s finance secretary resigns, citing 'personal reasons'
CHINA
16-04-2026 18:10 HKT
Macau man, 70, admits sham marriage for weekly sex to help woman gain residency
CHINA
10-04-2026 03:08 HKT
Electric scooter rider crossing road illegally hit by motorcycle in Macau, facing charges
CHINA
03-04-2026 04:27 HKT
Macau gaming revenue rises 15pc in March, beats expectations
FINANCE
01-04-2026 15:18 HKT
logo
(Video) Three-vehicle crash in Macau injures four, driver to face charges
CHINA
19-03-2026 00:52 HKT
Screengrab from X
Macau woman hospitalised after being startled by humanoid robot
CHINA
18-03-2026 16:01 HKT
From Blackpink lights to global crusine: a guide to Macau’s spring event calendar
LEISURE
17-03-2026 21:40 HKT
3
Hutchison Telecom HK posts $25 million loss for 2025, confirms Macau exit
FINANCE
09-03-2026 18:26 HKT
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
23 hours ago
Cathay flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air mechanical fault, no injuries reported
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.